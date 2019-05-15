Williamson went 2-for-3 with a walk, a double and an RBI in Tuesday's 7-3 loss to the Blue Jays.

Williamson finally turned in a solid fantasy day after going 1-for-17 following his 2019 debut home run. It has been a small sample, but the 28-year-old seems like the same hitter we have seen in previous seasons; a powerful slugger who will strike out more than he provides hits. Williamson does appear to have an everyday job, and that alone can keep him relevant in deeper formats, especially for owners who need a boost in power.