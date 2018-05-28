Giants' Mac Williamson: Drives in two in loss
Williamson went 1-for-4 with a pair of RBI in Sunday's loss to the Cubs.
Williamson's deep single was a key component of the Giants' three-run first inning, but the club wasn't able to withstand the Cubs' comeback in the remaining frames. The 27-year-old has been batting seventh since returning from the DL with a concussion, but he could quickly move up the lineup with any semblance of a hot streak at the plate. Williamson hasn't put it all together in any of his stints in the majors, but he should be given a long look in left field for a struggling Giants' offense. The outfielder possesses raw power in his bat, averaging the 25th-best exit velocity (according to Statcast) back in 2016 when he logged a career-high 127 plate appearances.
