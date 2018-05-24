Giants' Mac Williamson: Expected to return Friday
Williamson (concussion) is slated to be reinstated from the 10-day disabled list Friday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
It was rumored that Williamson could return in the near future, but it's nearly certain he'll come off the disabled list Friday. He's missed close to a month recovering from a concussion, as he was placed on the DL at the end of April. The Giants desperately need a big bat in their lineup, and Williamson hopes to provide just that.
