Giants' Mac Williamson: Gets breather Monday
Williamson is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Diamondbacks, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Williamson will head to the bench for the first time since returning from the disabled list May 25, a nine-start stretch during which he's hitting .226/.294/.323 with two RBI and five runs scored. In his stead, Hunter Pence will pick up the start in left field and hit seventh.
