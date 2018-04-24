Giants' Mac Williamson: Hits mammoth home run
Williamson went 1-for-4 with a home run and three RBI in Monday's 4-2 victory over the Nationals.
Williamson's second homer of the season was an impressive one, carrying 464 feet to the opposite field and clearing the deepest part of the park by a healthy distance. Statcast reported that it was the longest home run at AT&T Park since they began collecting data in 2015. This was a great example of the slugger's tremendous power to all fields, an asset the Giants were deficient in last season (no 20-homer players in 2017). Hunter Pence (thumb) began taking batting practice this week, but manager Bruce Bochy will have a tough time removing Williamson's hot bat from the lineup if he continues to stroke the ball with authority. The 27-year-old is worth a look for owners in need of a power bat in the event he runs away with the Giants' left field job.
