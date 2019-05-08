Williamson went 2-for-4 with a walk, a home run, two runs scored and four RBI in Tuesday's 14-4 rout of the Rockies.

There's no better ballpark in which to make an impressive return to a big-league lineup than Coors Field, and Williamson took full advantage. The 28-year-old was tearing up the PCL prior to his promotion, slashing .378/.459/.756 with nine homers in 23 games for Triple-A Sacramento, and he should get a long leash in left field for the Giants.