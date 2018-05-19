Giants' Mac Williamson: Homers in first rehab game
Williamson (concussion) began his rehab assignment Friday, homering in a start with Triple-A Sacramento, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Manager Bruce Bochy stated that Williamson wouldn't be back before the conclusion of their upcoming two-game set in Houston next week, but his healthy showing in his rehab start -- coupled with the Giants' offensive struggles -- could change the skipper's plans. The slugging outfielder flashed his raw power with three homers in 19 plate appearances prior to going down with a concussion April 25. Owners in need of some pop should check on Williamson's availability, as he figures to see everyday playing time once he is activated from the disabled list.
