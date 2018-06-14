Williamson hit a solo home run in a 1-for-3 effort Thursday during the Giants' 16-inning win over the Marlins.

Williamson took a Dan Straily fastball over the left field fence in the second inning for his fourth big fly of the season -- and his first since April 24, thanks to time on the disabled list and a prolonged slump. He was given two days off heading into this outing, so maybe the time off will help him recapture the early-season excitement following changes to his swing to join the launch angle revolution. The Giants' playing time assignments in the outfield remain in flux, though, so he may not get too many full weeks of reps as a starter unless he goes on another hot streak.

