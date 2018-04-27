Giants' Mac Williamson: In concussion protocol
Williamson is currently in the Giants' concussion protocol, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Williamson was scratched from Wednesday's lineup as he was reportedly dealing with neck stiffness after a collision with the wall Tuesday, but there now appears to have been a concussion issue, as well. The 27-year-old will do some field work Friday and if all goes well could be back in the lineup Saturday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
