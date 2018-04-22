Williamson is in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Angels, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

This marks the third consecutive day that Williamson has been in the Giants' starting lineup, making it appear that he'll likely see regular playing time until Hunter Pence (thumb) returns to full health. Over the previous two games, Williamson has combined to go 2-for-8 with a home run.

