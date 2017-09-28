Williamson was removed in the sixth inning of Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Diamondbacks after fouling a pitch off his right hand earlier in the contest, the Associated Press reports.

Williamson was able to complete the at-bat and subsequently played the next two half innings in the field before heading to the dugout for a pinch hitter the next time his turn in the batting order came up. Given that Williamson was initially able to stay in the game, his hand injury likely isn't a major concern, so there's a good chance he'll return to action in at least one of the team's final three contests of 2017.