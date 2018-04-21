Williamson went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in his 2018 debut against the Angels on Friday.

The slugging outfielder was setting Triple-A on fire with an impressive .487/.600/1.026 slash line in 46 plate appearances prior to Friday's callup. While it is certainly a small sample size, it is worth noting that Williamson worked with swing guru Doug Latta this past offseason, who notably sparked the late-career breakout of Dodgers' third baseman Justin Turner. The 27-year-old is a natural corner outfielder, but the diminished returns from Hunter Pence (thumb) could force manager Bruce Bochy's hand in benching the veteran even after he returns from the disabled list in an effort to get Williamson's bat in the lineup. Even if his offseason training doesn't result in an improved batting average (.227 career average with a 29.0 strikeout percentage), he is worth a flier in deeper leagues for some cheap power in the event he runs away with a starting job.