Giants' Mac Williamson: Not expected back over weekend series
Williamson (concussion) won't return during the Giants' weekend series against the Pirates, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
The team remains hopeful that he can return "sooner than later" but that is of course a very vague timeline, as is the norm with concussions. The outfielder suffered the concussion back on April 25 when he crashed into the wall. He remains on the 10-day disabled list after his initial stay on the 7-day concussion DL expired.
