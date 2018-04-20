Giants' Mac Williamson: Officially heads to big leagues
Williamson was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento on Friday, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
As expected, Williamson will head to the big leagues as a part of the taxi squad. He demolished the ball at Triple-A this season, batting .487 with six homers in 11 games for the River Cats. He's in the starting lineup for Friday's contest with the Angels, hitting seventh and playing left field.
