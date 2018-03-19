Williamson was sent to the minors Monday, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Williamson reworked his swing this offseason and was hitting .333/.349/.726 with four home runs this spring. Still, there was no room for him on the roster. If he mashes at Triple-A Sacremento, that could be evidence of his new swing working out, and he could be back with the Giants later this season. If he's the same hitter he's always been (a .244/.301/.423 line in 94 games for Sacremento last year), he'll remain not much of a fantasy asset.