Williamson was sent down to Triple-A Sacramento on Saturday.

Williamson had been struggling at the plate lately, slashing just .094/.237/.188 over his past 10 games. The Giants are hopeful that a change of scenery will get the 27-year-old back on track, so don't expect him to be gone for too long. In his place, Austin Slater joined the active roster prior to Saturday's game against the Padres.

