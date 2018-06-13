Williamson is out of Wednesday's lineup against the Marlins, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

He is hitting just .220/.304/.300 since returning from the disabled list a few weeks ago. While Williamson was out of the lineup Tuesday, that could be chalked up to the Giants facing a righty in Trevor Richards. However, he is sitting against a lefty (Caleb Smith) in this one, so it seems that he is either banged up or has really lost his hold on steady playing time. Austin Jackson is starting in left field, hitting seventh.