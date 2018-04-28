Williamson was placed on the seven-day concussion disabled list Saturday, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Williamson suffered the concussion after crashing into a wall in Tuesday's game against the Nationals. The DL stint is retroactive to Wednesday, meaning he's eligible to return Tuesday, though as with any concussion it's difficult to know exactly when symptoms will subside. Austin Slater was recalled to take his place on the roster.