Williamson was placed on the seven-day minor-league disabled list Saturday, and is being evaluated for concussion symptoms, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Williamson hasn't appeared in a game for Triple-A Sacramento since Aug. 7, and his absence is related to a concussion he sustained back in April. More information should roll out after the outfielder is evaluated by team doctors, but this development puts his September call up chances in jeopardy. The 27-year-old was slashing .269/.372/.533 with 13 homers in the minors, but he struggled (.213/.295/.383) during a 28-game stint in the majors this season.