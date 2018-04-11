Williamson is hitting very well at the Triple-A level and is pushing for a call-up, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

It's been a very small, five-game sample, but Williamson is hitting .588/.667/1.118 to start the year at Triple-A Sacremento. That hot start follows an offseason in which Williamson worked with hitting guru Doug Latta (most famous for helping Justin Turner to his mid-career breakout) in order to revamp his swing and improve his launch angle. A longer sample will be necessary before we know for sure that Williamson has changed his profile, but the early returns are unequivocally positive. No outfielder on the Giants' active roster has options remaining, but if Williamson keeps hitting, the team will open a path for him.