Giants' Mac Williamson: Remains out Friday
Williamson (neck) is not in the lineup Friday against the Dodgers, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Williamson was scratched from Wednesday's contest due to neck stiffness, and it doesn't seem like Thursday's off-day was enough to get him back to 100 percent. He has two opportunities to return to the lineup Saturday, so continue to consider him day-to-day for now. Gorkys Hernandez will take over in left field for the evening.
