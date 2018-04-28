Giants' Mac Williamson: Remains out Saturday
Williamson (concussion) is not starting the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Dodgers, Eric Stephen of TrueBlueLA.com reports.
Williamson crashed into the wall Tuesday against the Nationals and has yet to return to the lineup. He was initially reported to be suffering from neck stiffness, though he's now also in the concussion protocol. The Giants play two games Saturday, so it's possible he'll just need a few more hours to be ready, but a trip to the seven-day concussion disabled list remains a possibility.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 6
While the sleeper hitters are comprised of one-and-dones most weeks, Scott White thinks most...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 6
Some of the best pitchers in baseball are in line for two starts in Fantasy Week 6 (April 30-May...
-
Deep league waiver wire
Heath Cummings looks at five players you should add in deeper leagues
-
Prospects: Calhoun, Adames closing in
A recent wave of call-ups makes for a new cast of characters in this week's Prospects Report....
-
Podcast: Struggling starting pitchers
Is it time to start worrying about some struggling starting pitchers, and is Clayton Kershaw...
-
Top-250 trade values ranking
Should Patrick Corbin be valued like an ace now? What's an appropriate return for Ronald Acuna...