Williamson (concussion) is not starting the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Dodgers, Eric Stephen of TrueBlueLA.com reports.

Williamson crashed into the wall Tuesday against the Nationals and has yet to return to the lineup. He was initially reported to be suffering from neck stiffness, though he's now also in the concussion protocol. The Giants play two games Saturday, so it's possible he'll just need a few more hours to be ready, but a trip to the seven-day concussion disabled list remains a possibility.