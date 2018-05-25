Giants' Mac Williamson: Returns from disabled list Friday
Williamson (concussion) was reinstated from the 10-day disabled list Friday, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Williamson has been on the disabled list due to the concussion since late April, and played five consecutive games during his rehab stint at Triple-A Sacramento this week. The 27-year-old will reclaim his starting spot in left field and bat seventh against the Cubs on Friday.
