Giants' Mac Williamson: Scratched with neck stiffness
Williamson was scratched from the Giants' lineup Wednesday against the Nationals with neck stiffness, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Williamson suffered the injury after hitting the wall during Tuesday's game. It's unclear how serious the issue is, but if it's a minor one, he could return Friday against the Dodgers after the team's day off Thursday. Gregor Blanco will move to left field with Austin Jackson taking Blanco's spot in center.
