Williamson went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Thursday's 6-2 victory over Milwaukee.

Williamson launched a two-run blast over the wall in center field in the fourth inning, marking his first hit of camp. He was limited to just 94 at-bats after battling with concussion-like symptoms throughout the 2018 season, but after a healthy offseason, he's in the running to win over a starting job in the Giants' outfield for the 2019 campaign.

