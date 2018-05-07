Williamson (concussion) is headed to Pittsburgh to see a concussion specialist, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

This is not good to hear, as Williamson has already been out for nearly two weeks. The Giants do not expect him to return any time soon, so look for Gorkys Hernandez to continue logging starts in the outfield in his stead.

