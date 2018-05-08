Giants' Mac Williamson: Shifted to 10-day DL
Williamson (concussion) was transferred to the 10-day disabled list Monday, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Williamson was taken off the 7-day disabled list after missing nearly two weeks due to concussion symptoms. He's set to visit a concussion specialist in the near future, although there is no set timetable for his return just yet.
