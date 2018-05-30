Williamson went 2-for-4 with two doubles and a run scored in a loss to the Rockies on Tuesday.

Williamson got his first doubles of the season in his first multi-hit game since returning from the disabled list on May 25. He's now hitting .263/.300/.553 with three homers and eight RBI in 10 games, and the 27-year-old looks to remain in the outfield until Hunter Pence returns and maybe even passed then.