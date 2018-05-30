Giants' Mac Williamson: Slashes two doubles in Tuesday's loss
Williamson went 2-for-4 with two doubles and a run scored in a loss to the Rockies on Tuesday.
Williamson got his first doubles of the season in his first multi-hit game since returning from the disabled list on May 25. He's now hitting .263/.300/.553 with three homers and eight RBI in 10 games, and the 27-year-old looks to remain in the outfield until Hunter Pence returns and maybe even passed then.
More News
-
Giants' Mac Williamson: Drives in two in loss•
-
Giants' Mac Williamson: Returns from disabled list Friday•
-
Giants' Mac Williamson: Expected to return Friday•
-
Giants' Mac Williamson: Could return soon•
-
Giants' Mac Williamson: Homers in first rehab game•
-
Giants' Mac Williamson: Targeting weekend rehab assignment•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: Need some pitching?
Do you have Bieber fever or need some saves? Check out this episode of the Fantasy Baseball...
-
Still waiting on six breakouts?
Heath Cummings looks at the breakouts from the beginning of the year who still haven't done...
-
Waivers: Bieber gets a chance
The Indians are about to unveil an intriguing arm in their ongoing search for a fifth starter....
-
Fantasy Baseball trades: Back Bumgarner
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: A new side of Musgrove
Joe Musgrove showed in his season debut that he might have more upside than he gets credit...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
Mac Williamson should hit the ground running off the DL while Brandon Nimmo gets to enjoy the...