Giants' Mac Williamson: Strikes out five times
Williamson went 0-for-5 with five strikeouts in Thursday's 5-4 loss to Atlanta.
Williamson's line may end up being one of the worst single-game performances of the 2019 season. The 28-year-old is struggling to hit major-league pitching yet again, slashing .128/.226/.213 through 14 games after crushing Triple-A pitching (.378/.459/.756). The Giants have been playing Williamson regularly since his callup, but he is in danger of losing playing time to platoon bat Tyler Austin, who homered for the second time in as many days Thursday.
