Giants' Mac Williamson: Takes batting practice Sunday
Williamson (concussion) successfully took batting practice Sunday, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Williamson was placed on the 7-day concussion disabled list Saturday after suffering a head injury Tuesday against Washington. He felt good during Sunday's batting practice, and he'll be eligible to return from the DL on May 5.
