Giants' Mac Williamson: Targeting weekend rehab assignment
Williamson (concussion) could begin a minor-league rehab assignment this weekend, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Williamson was able to take batting practice Tuesday morning and has successful passed all baseball activity and exertion tests, Amy Gutierrez of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. He's been sidelined since April 25 but could rejoin the Giants' active roster in the next week or two if everything goes well.
