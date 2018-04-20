Williamson will be up with the Giants on Friday as part of the taxi squad but he hasn't been officially recalled at this time, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The outfielder has forced the Giants' hand by turning in a scorching start to the year at Triple-A while San Francisco's offense has struggled mightily. Williamson slashed .487/.600/1.026 with six home runs in 11 games at Triple-A Sacramento and could be activated as early as Friday's game against the Angels, which comes in an American League park.