Giants' Mac Williamson: Visiting concussion specialist
Williamson (concussion) is visiting a concussion specialist in Pittsburgh this week, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic Bay Area reports.
The Giants are currently playing the Phillies and start a series with the Pirates on Friday, and Williamson is expected to return with the team upon the conclusion of the series. The 27-year-old was transferred to the 7-day disabled list Monday and currently has no timetable for his return.
More News
-
Giants' Mac Williamson: Shifted to 10-day DL•
-
Giants' Mac Williamson: Seeing concussion specialist soon•
-
Giants' Mac Williamson: Return from DL not imminent•
-
Giants' Mac Williamson: Takes batting practice Sunday•
-
Giants' Mac Williamson: Placed on concussion DL•
-
Giants' Mac Williamson: Remains out Saturday•
-
Stalled Six: Seeking signs of life
Take a deep breath. These six prime players have been disappointments, but Chris Towers says...
-
Podcast: Hitters to watch
Did Fernando Romero leap towards the top of the rookie starting pitcher rankings, and which...
-
Waivers: Romero's the real deal
Fernando Romero and Zach Eflin are among the latest waiver-wire pitchers to have attention-grabbing...
-
Five surprising old guys -- can it last?
Players like Kevin Pillar and Jed Lowrie have a long history of Fantasy mediocrity, but they're...
-
Prioritizing these 16 SP pickups
Feel like your roster is being overrun by upside-y pitchers who emerged on the waiver wire?...
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 7
Albert Pujols is making history, but he hasn't made waves in Fantasy Baseball for quite some...