Williamson (concussion) is visiting a concussion specialist in Pittsburgh this week, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic Bay Area reports.

The Giants are currently playing the Phillies and start a series with the Pirates on Friday, and Williamson is expected to return with the team upon the conclusion of the series. The 27-year-old was transferred to the 7-day disabled list Monday and currently has no timetable for his return.

