The Giants plan to select Williamson's contract from Triple-A Sacramento ahead of Tuesday's game against the Rockies, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Williamson was designated for assignment coming out of spring training after the Giants elected to enter the regular season with Gerardo Parra, Connor Joe and Michael Reed as their corner-outfield options. All three players have since been removed from the 40-man roster, while Williamson has earned his way back onto it on the strength of his stellar power production in the Pacific Coast League. After slugging three more home runs Monday in Sacramento's 12-6 win over Reno, Williamson is sporting a .378/.459/.756 slash line across 98 plate appearances. With Mike Gerber offering little impact as the Giants' primary left fielder, Williamson could unseat him for a full-time role right away and may make for an appealing option in DFS and leagues with daily moves as San Francisco begins a three-game set at Coors Field.