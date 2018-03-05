Williamson worked with hitting coach Doug Latta over the offseason, NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Latta's most notable success story is Justin Turner, who enjoyed a late breakout after working with the coach to increase his launch angle. Williamson is revamping his swing in an attempt to join the league-wide flyball revolution and enjoy his own breakout at age 27. He'll need something to click, as he owns a career .235/.288/.397 line (and a 56.6 percent groundball rate) in 92 major-league games and is battling for a bench outfielder role. Early returns are positive, as he's 9-for-21 with three homers and two doubles thus far this spring. It's far from guaranteed that his swing change will have lasting results, but if he does work his way to a larger role with a legitimately new skill set, he could be a deep sleeper.