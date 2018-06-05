Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Activated ahead of start

Bumgarner (finger) was activated from the 60-day disabled list and will start Tuesday against the Diamondbacks.

As expected, Bumgarner is back with the Giants ahead of his highly anticipated 2018 big-league debut after missing the first two-plus-months of the season with a broken hand. The veteran southpaw allowed one run on two hits and a walk while striking out 15 in a pair of minor-league rehab starts. He'll matchup against Patrick Corbin in his first start of the season.