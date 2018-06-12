Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Allows four runs in no-decision
Bumgarner allowed four runs on six hits and one walk across 5.1 innings in a no-decision Monday against the Marlins. He struck out three.
Bumgarner allowed two runs on three hits in the fourth inning, but the offense came back and gave him a lead going into the sixth. He faltered in the frame, however, allowing two more runs on three hits and a walk before his removal. Bumgarner worked up to 91 pitches in his second start of the season, but he threw just 55 percent for strikes and clearly has some rust left to shake off. He'll have the opportunity to do just that in his next scheduled start this weekend against the Dodgers.
