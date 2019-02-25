Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Allows six runs in spring debut
Bumgarner allowed six runs on five hits while striking out one batter in one-plus innings against the Cubs on Sunday.
After retiring the side in order to open the game, Bumgarner allowed six consecutive batters to reach base to start the second before getting the hook. The inning went: double, single, HBP, single, single, single. It's just his first outing of the spring -- the bigger concern is Bumgarner's body of work over his last 34 regular-season starts, since his dirt bike accident (4.15 FIP, 20.6 percent strikeout rate).
