Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Another bullpen on tap Saturday
Bumgarner (hand) will stretch out to 40 pitches in his bullpen session Saturday, Amy Gutierrez of NBC Sports Bay Area
The lefty continues to quickly work his way back since being cleared to resume baseball activities earlier this month. Bumgarner recently mixed all of his pitches in his bullpen session Wednesday. If he gets through Saturday's session without any issue, he'll be ready to begin his rehab assignment May 26.
