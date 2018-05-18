Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Another bullpen on tap Saturday

Bumgarner (hand) will stretch out to 40 pitches in his bullpen session Saturday, Amy Gutierrez of NBC Sports Bay Area

The lefty continues to quickly work his way back since being cleared to resume baseball activities earlier this month. Bumgarner recently mixed all of his pitches in his bullpen session Wednesday. If he gets through Saturday's session without any issue, he'll be ready to begin his rehab assignment May 26.

More News
Our Latest Stories