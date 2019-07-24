Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Another quality start
Bumgarner didn't factor into the decision in Tuesday's 5-4 extra-innings win over the Cubs, allowing three runs on six hits and a walk over seven innings while striking out seven.
The southpaw remains locked in, posting a 2.00 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 41:6 K:BB through 36 innings over his last six outings, a stretch that includes four quality starts. Bumgarner will look to keep rolling in his next trip to the mound Sunday in San Diego.
