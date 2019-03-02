Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Bounces back Friday

Bumgarner fired three innings of one-run ball while allowing three hits and striking out five in Friday's exhibition against the Reds.

Bumgarner gave up six runs in his first spring outing, so Friday's results were closer to what fantasy owners are expecting from the southpaw this season. The 29-year-old did give up a long ball to his first batter, an aspect of his game that will need to improve after surrendering 1.2 HR/9 over his last two injury-shortened seasons. Bumgarner still managed to pitch his way to a 3.26 ERA in 2018, but a declining velocity and strikeout rate coupled with a career-high 4.03 FIP last season should keep him just out of the top tier of pitchers in this year's drafts.