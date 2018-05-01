Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Cleared to begin throwing

Bumgarner (hand) was cleared to begin throwing Tuesday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Bumgarner's throwing program will begin over the weekend. He'll begin by playing catch, with the goal of throwing from a mound in approximately two weeks. A definitive timeframe for Bumgarner's eventual activation should become available as he progresses through his throwing program, but the team has been targeting a return at the latter end of May.