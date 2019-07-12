Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Cleared to start Saturday

Bumgarner (elbow) was scheduled to throw a bullpen session Thursday in North Carolina and is on track to rejoin the Giants this weekend to start Saturday's game in Milwaukee, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

The Giants still have the luxury of adjusting their rotation in the event Bumgarner needs more time to get over his left elbow contusion, but the team continues to list the ace on the pitching schedule for Saturday. He'll be returning to the mound this weekend on six days' rest after he was forced to exit early in his final start of the first half July 6, when was struck by a line drive.