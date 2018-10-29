Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Club option exercised

The Giants excercised Bumgarner's club option for 2019, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

Bumgarner missed time at the beginning of the season due to injury, but he finished the year strong, posting a 3.26 ERA and 1.24 WHIP with 109 punchouts over 129.2 frames. He'll remain his team's ace heading into the 2019 campaign.

