Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Dominant again in no-decision

Bumgarner didn't factor into the decision in Tuesday's 1-0 win over the Diamondbacks, firing seven shutout innings with five strikeouts against four hits and four walks.

Bumgarner was dominant, and though he found himself in occasional trouble -- mainly a bases-loaded, one-out jam in the sixth inning -- he was able to work out of it en route to matching zeros with opposing starter Clay Buchholz. The lefty's control was a bit less sharp than usual -- it was his third outing with at least four walks -- but it was still good for a fourth quality start in five tries. He'll take an impressive 2.68 ERA into Monday's matchup in Colorado.