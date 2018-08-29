Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Dominant again in no-decision
Bumgarner didn't factor into the decision in Tuesday's 1-0 win over the Diamondbacks, firing seven shutout innings with five strikeouts against four hits and four walks.
Bumgarner was dominant, and though he found himself in occasional trouble -- mainly a bases-loaded, one-out jam in the sixth inning -- he was able to work out of it en route to matching zeros with opposing starter Clay Buchholz. The lefty's control was a bit less sharp than usual -- it was his third outing with at least four walks -- but it was still good for a fourth quality start in five tries. He'll take an impressive 2.68 ERA into Monday's matchup in Colorado.
More News
-
Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Dominates Mets for fifth win•
-
Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Hit hard by Reds•
-
Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Fires quality start•
-
Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Takes no-decision despite sterling effort•
-
Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Gets fourth win•
-
Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Throws eight innings in loss•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
12 pitchers who may not be worth it
Some of the pitchers we had grown to trust are faltering at the worst possible time. Scott...
-
Waivers: Luis Urias gets his chance
The Padres call up an intriguing middle infield prospect, and Tyler White continues to make...
-
Waivers: Giolito showing upside
Looking for some upside down the stretch? The former top pitching prospect in baseball could...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 23
A few high-profile DHs figure to lose at-bats in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept. 2) while a couple of...
-
Week 23 two-start pitcher rankings
A light schedule will have Fantasy owners hurting for two-start sleepers in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept....
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 23
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start