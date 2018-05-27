Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Dominant in first rehab start

Bumgarner (hand) tossed 3.2 no-hit innings Saturday, issuing one walk while striking out eight in his first rehab start for Triple-A Sacramento

He threw 47 pitches (31 strikes) and was in complete control against Triple-A Albuquerque, which has a decent enough roster by Triple-A standards. Bumgarner is expected to make at least three rehab starts, including this one, but given how dominant he was, perhaps the Giants would consider bringing him back if he is dominant again in his rehab start next week.