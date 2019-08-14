Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Dominates for second straight start

Bumgarner (8-7) picked up the win against the Athletics on Tuesday, giving up one earned run on two hits over seven innings, striking out nine and walking none as the Giants won 3-2.

The lefty was in vintage form for a second straight start, as a fifth-inning solo shot by Stephen Piscotty in this contest represents the only earned run Bumgarner has yielded over his last 14 innings. The pair of gems leaves him with a 3.63 ERA, a 1.10 WHIP and a 154:31 K:BB across 158.2 innings ahead of his next start, which will see him take on the Diamondbacks in a Sunday road matchup.