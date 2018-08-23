Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Dominates Mets for fifth win
Bumgarner (5-5) tossed eight innings and earned the victory Thursday, allowing just one run on five hits (one home run) while striking out eight in the 3-1 win over the Mets.
Bumgarner cruised through six scoreless innings before serving up a solo homer to Todd Frazier in the seventh, but aside from that it was a very dominant performance from the big southpaw. He certainly needed a good outing after getting knocked around for six runs by the Reds in his last start. The 29-year-old has accumulated a 81:34 K:BB in 93.2 innings so far in 2018. Bumgarner will take his 2.88 ERA into next Tuesday's matchup against Arizona.
