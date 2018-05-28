Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Door open to start Friday
Giants manager Bruce Bochy said he's "open minded" about having Bumgarner (finger) make his next start with the big club Friday against the Cubs, but the organization has yet to officially decide on the next step for the southpaw, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
The Giants initially planned for Bumgarner to make three starts in the minors to build up his arm before returning from the 60-day disabled list in mid-June, but it no longer appears likely he'll require that extensive of a rehab assignment. Bumgarner may have convinced the Giants to bring him back early after an utterly dominant showing in his first rehab outing for Triple-A Sacrament on Saturday, during which he fanned eight hitters over 3.2 no-hit innings. Bumgarner reported no issues with the fractured pinkie finger on his throwing hand during the outing and expects to boost his pitch count to 70 in his next start, whether it comes with the Giants or the Triple-A affiliate. More clarity on the Giants' plans for Bumgarner should come within the next few days.
