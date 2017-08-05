Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Drops fifth game despite quality start
Bumgarner (1-5) allowed two runs on five hits and two walks and struck out seven over seven innings but still took the loss Friday against the Diamondbacks.
This was a classic Bumgarner start. He induced 16 swinging strikes on 104 pitches and used nine ground balls en route to second straight quality start and his seventh in nine starts this season. But the Giants still couldn't get him the win, and that lineup isn't going to get any better as the dog days of summer drag on. Bumgarner's ERA is a pristine 2.88, though, and in formats that don't value the win, he's still extremely valuable.
